Interstate 70 is closed both directions due to police activity
Darren Whitehead, KUSA
1:11 AM. MST March 04, 2017

ELBERT COUNTY, CO. - Interstate 70 is shut down both directions between Agate and Deer Trail due to police activity, according to a tweet from CDOT.We'll update this story as information comes into the newsroom.

(© 2017 KUSA)

TRENDING VIDEOS
HPD; MS 13 gang members kidnapped teen, killed young woman
Dobby receives Plasma transfusion
Denver Police official under investigation
Total body workout and meal options
Bobcat in chicken coop near Castle Rock
Off-duty officer says he shot aggressive dog
Pre-K Students Haircut Prank Goes Viral
JeffCo superintendent steps down
Hidden sign at Trinity United Methodist Church
Man who hit, killed post reporter sentenced

More Stories
Interstate 70 is closed both directions due to… Mar. 4, 2017, 1:11 a.m.
96-year-old gets her face on Smucker's jar Mar. 3, 2017, 10:31 p.m.
ICE arrest in Greeley prompts the police chief to speak out Mar. 3, 2017, 9:46 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs