Interstate 70 is closed both directions due to police activity

Darren Whitehead, KUSA 1:11 AM. MST March 04, 2017

ELBERT COUNTY, CO. - Interstate 70 is shut down both directions between Agate and Deer Trail due to police activity, according to a tweet from CDOT.

We'll update this story as information comes into the newsroom. 

 

