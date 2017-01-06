Chilling new details in planned attack at Mountain Vista High

Brooke Higgins

CASTLE ROCK – One of the teen-age girls accused in a plot to attack Mountain Vista High School in late 2015 wrote in her journal that she “wanted to shoot people around her before killing herself,” according to court documents made public late Friday afternoon.



An arrest warrant affidavit for 17-year-old Brooke Higgins, under wraps for more than a year, contained chilling details of a plan she and another student allegedly hoped to carry out on Dec. 17, 2015 – the last day of classes before the holiday break at Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch.



One source told investigators the attack was planned then because it was close to Christmas and it “would be the most ‘traumatic’ for everyone,” according to the affidavit.



Higgins also wrote that “a day did not go by that she did not think about killing herself or the people around her” and that “she wished she had done Columbine” with the two seniors who murdered a dozen students and a teacher at that Jefferson County school on April 20, 1999.



District Judge Paul A. King on Friday ordered the release of the arrest affidavit in the case of Higgins, who pleaded guilty in December to charges of solicitation of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.



Higgins is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 8 to three years in the Department of Youth Corrections, with credit for the year she has already spent in custody, on the felony charge of solicitation of first-degree murder.



Once that sentence is completed, Higgins is expected to begin what is known as a deferred judgment on the second felony charge, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. That sentence would require her to stay out of trouble for four years. If she does, that conviction could be wiped off her record. If she doesn’t, she could be sentenced to prison.



King made the decision during a hearing Friday morning for Higgins’ alleged accomplice, Sienna Johnson, also 17, who faces two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. She was charged as an adult, although her attorneys are fighting to return her case to juvenile court.



Ara Ohanian, one of her attorneys, argued against the release of the affidavit in Higgins’ case, saying it is “nearly identical” to the same document in Johnson’s case.



“I don’t think there are very many differences between the two,” Ohanian said.



But Senior Chief Deputy District Attorney Jason Siers argued that Higgins had pleaded guilty to charges that included a felony filed against her as an adult – and that the details of the case are going to be made public at her sentencing hearing.



At that point, King said he would order the release of the affidavit.



Higgins and Johnson were both originally charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder under extreme indifference and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation after Douglas County authorities uncovered what they alleged was a Columbine-style plan to attack the school close to Christmas 2015.



Defense attorneys had portrayed the allegations against the girls as the equivalent of a “thought crime” based on excerpts from Higgins’ diary and information from her cell phone. Prosecutors had said, however, that the plot was much more serious – an agreement between Higgins and Johnson to obtain weapons and carry out a murderous attack at their school in late 2015.



As an example, at an earlier hearing prosecutor Deb Wrenholt said that Higgins was infatuated with the two teenaged Columbine killers – and that she had used her cellular phone to research how to buy a gun. And she said that Higgins warned a friend that she would text her the day of the shooting so she could stay home.

The full scope of the alleged plan may not become clear until Johnson’s case is resolved. What is known is that someone sent a text message about the alleged conspiracy to Douglas County, using a system known as Text-A-Tip that was established in the wake of the Columbine tragedy. After looking into it, sheriff’s investigators determined it was credible and took both girls into custody that same day. According to the tip, the girls were planning to carry out their plot the following week – the last for classes before the holiday break at Mountain Vista, a school of roughly 2,200 students located in Highlands Ranch.

Johnson remains in custody on $1 million bail. She is scheduled to be in court again Feb. 27.

