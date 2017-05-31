Denver mayor's office fields viewer emails about library investigation

Denver Public Library

DENVER - The Mayor’s Office has been responding to 9NEWS viewers who have expressed dismay and disappointment over the current state of the city’s main library.

In May, 9Wants to Know exposed drug use and drug dealing in and around the library through undercover video. The investigation also found skyrocketing crime through the analysis of emergency dispatch records.

RELATED: Mayor acknowledges crime at Denver Public Library, as police increase patrols

RELATED: Undercover Investigation: Overdoses and crime skyrocket at downtown library

RELATED: Days after 9NEWS report on Denver Public Library crime, police make an undercover drug bust there

RELATED: Viewers respond to undercover library crime investigation

“We’ve received many emails regarding the recent 9NEWS story regarding the Denver Central Library, and we wanted to address these issues with you,” an email said to a 9NEWS viewer.

“....we want to affirm that the crime occurring in and around the library is unacceptable and we agree that more needs to be done,” the email continued.

The email also said the city is increasing the police presence and is considering renovations to the building that would make it easier for security to spot illegal activity.

Such renovations may come through a $50 million bond that voters will decide on this November.

Previous: Our interview with Mayor Hancock after 9NEWS investigation

© 2017 KUSA-TV