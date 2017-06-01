Driver in truck fire had past traffic infractions

I-25 is closed in both directions between Orchard and Belleview due to a vehicle fire. The closure is expected to go into the afternoon. (Photo: Sky9)

KUSA - The family of the truck driver who lost control of a tanker and caused a large-scale fire on Interstate 25 on Wednesday is thanking the Colorado Department of Transportation workers who saved him.

Enrique Dominguez, 57 and known to his family as Henry, is recovering at Swedish Hospital. His family said in a statement that they are grateful they'll be able to take him home.

Dominguez was driving a tractor-trailer filled with hundreds of gallons of diesel and other types of fuel Wednesday around noon when a tire blew, causing him to lose control of the truck and slam into the median.

Almost immediately Dominguez's truck caught fire. The accident shut down northbound and southbound I-25 near the Denver Tech Center for several hours.

Crews worked until early morning Thursday to clear the roadway and reopen all lanes of the interstate.

9Wants to Know dug into Dominguez's background and found that he has had traffic infractions in the past, including failure to display proof of insurance in 2010 and driving with expired license plates in 2009.

In 2014, Dominguez was also cited for failing to comply with state safety regulations while driving a truck for a company called Layne Transport.

According to Crystal Dean, a spokeswoman for the Greenwood Village Police Department, Dominguez was driving a truck owned by Reynolds Construction of Indiana on Wednesday.

State records indicate that the company was called Reynolds Transport within Colorado until 2012, then changed its name to Layne Transport - the company Dominguez was driving for when he was stopped in 2014.

Federal records suggest Reynolds Construction of Indiana split off from Layne Transport earlier this year.

It doesn't appear Reynolds has ever had an inspection while operating under its most recent name. The federal records show the company has had no inspections, and records date back only to February.

Layne, however, has hundreds of inspections - and a few violations in Colorado within the past few years. In 2016, the company was cited for having "No/Discharged/Unsecured Fire Extinguisher." The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration also cited the company in Colorado after finding a driver who had been driving beyond the eight-hour limit in 2016.

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission told 9Wants to Know that no permit for transporting hazardous materials exists for Reynolds, but they did issue a permit for Layne.

A permit for the transportation of hazardous material is required under state law for trucks like the one involved in Wednesday’s crash.

The PUC issued a permit for Layne Transport of Orleans, Ind., on April 18, according to records released to 9NEWS.

The PUC also had what is known as a Unified Carrier Registration for Layne Transport dating back to 2013.

© 2017 KUSA-TV