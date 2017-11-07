Share This Story

KUSA - An Arvada home for adults with disabilities where three people died in a 2016 fire was a firefighter’s nightmare of blocked exits, missing smoke alarms and barred windows, a 9Wants to Know investigation found.

But because the structure was designated as a “host home” – where as many as three adults with disabilities can live with their caregivers – Colorado law doesn’t require that it be subjected to fire inspections or impose other rigorous fire-safety standards, such as alarm systems. It’s meant to be treated like a single family home – not an institution.

The boarded-up home at 6152 Robb St. where three people lost their lives in a fire that broke out the morning of May 14, 2016. (Photo: KUSA)

What firefighters encountered at 6152 Robb St. early the morning of May 14, 2016, were numerous hazards that made it difficult for people inside the burning structure to escape and for help to get in, 9NEWS found.

Hundreds of investigative photographs and police and fire reports – and videotaped interviews with the two women blamed for causing the fire – lay out the obstacles in stark detail.

One exit door – just a few steps from the place where two people suffered the injuries that killed them – was deadbolted shut – and no one could pinpoint afterward where the key was. Firefighters broke in a door from the backyard to the kitchen, only to find their path blocked by an upright freezer. A window in one bedroom was blocked by a table piled with clutter, and bars covered several basement windows.

Smoke alarms were missing in the basement. A fire extinguisher hadn’t been inspected in nearly two years.

3D MODEL: The fire hazards that may have cost 3 people their lives

The home had previously been a “group home” – where Colorado law allows four or more disabled people to live and where a fire alarm system is required. Sometime after the structure was reclassified as a host home, that alarm system was disabled, according to Arvada Fire Marshal Kevin Ferry.

Pat Andler, with nationally-known fire investigator Phoenix, reviewed hundreds of pages of reports, photos and other evidence about the Robb Street fire obtained by 9Wants to Know. (Photo: KUSA)

“Clearly this is a case of, if proper fire code enforcement had been in place or utilized, I truly believe we would not have three dead individuals in this case,” said Pat Andler of Phoenix, a nationally known fire investigator.

Andler, who has investigated an estimated 2,500 house fires, reviewed hundreds of pages of reports, photographs and other evidence obtained by 9Wants to Know.

He used words like “absurd,” “not acceptable,” and “not the answer” in reacting to the conditions in the home.

PHOTOS: After fire kills 3 in Arvada host home, these photos show how they could have been saved

At the time of the fire, the home was owned by Scott Parker and was operated by his company, Parker Personal Care Homes. He declined 9NEWS’ requests for an interview and declined to answer specific written questions. Instead, he issued a statement, reading, in part:

Because it was a single family home and not a group home, there were no legal requirements to provide fire alarm/monitoring systems or to allow outside fire inspections.

Host home providers are required to comply with local, state and federal rules and regulations, as well as PPCH policies. Providers are required to conduct regular fire drills and ensure that all smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in the home are functional. PPCH provides care providers with training and its supervisors regularly monitor host home for compliance and overall safety. PPCH would not have tolerated any known unsafe or non-compliant conditions or practices.

After 9Wants to Know again asked him to address specific issues in the home, Parker issued a second statement:

Our entire organization was devastated by the tragic incident in 2016. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our clients, and we remain committed to providing rigorous monitoring of all our homes to ensure compliance with all applicable regulations and the overall safety of the clients. Among other things, our “safety-first” culture includes the training of caregivers regarding emergencies of various types and requires that all host homes feature functional fire extinguishers, smoke alarms and evacuation drills.

When the fire broke out, there were six people in the home:

Tanya Bell, a 39-year old woman with cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities who used a wheelchair. She was in her bedroom, which had been built in the garage of the 1961 ranch home.

Arthur, a 34-year-old man with autism, was in his bedroom at the opposite end of the home.

Mary “Liz” Turner, the caregiver at the home, was in her basement bedroom with her partner, Shana “Dee” Moore, who was an employee of Parker Personal Care Homes.

Moore’s daughter, Cristina Covington, 23, and Covington’s 4-year-old daughter, Marielle, were in a main floor bedroom across from Arthur’s room.

Moore’s 16-year-old son, Max, was in his basement bedroom.

Tanya Bell, 39, died in the fire. She was a wheelchair-bound woman with a mental disability who called 911 to report the home was engulfed in flames in the early morning hours of May 14, 2016. (Photo: Aurora Central High School)

Bell, the only person in the home to call 911, was found slumped in her wheelchair and died a short time later at a hospital. Marielle also died early that morning at a hospital, and Covington died a week later, succumbing to the effects of breathing toxic, super-heated smoke.

Arthur suffered serious injuries. Moore fell out a window trying to pull Arthur to safety.

Security bars mounted into the foundation prevented Turner, along with Moore’s son, from getting out of a basement window. They went to another room and were able to climb through a window.

GIF: Video from firefighters shows security bars from the outside

The fire apparently began hours earlier, after Turner and Moore had gone out onto the front porch of the home to smoke cigarettes. They both later told investigators that they put them out. Moore told investigators they placed the butts in an ashtray, but Turner said she put them in an empty cigarette box, and eventually set that inside a small wicker table on the front porch.

The fire began after Turner and Moore went improperly extinguished cigarettes on the front porch of the home. This was right next to Bell's bedroom. (Photo: Arvada Fire Protection District)

Investigators later concluded the cigarettes weren’t out, and they smoldered for a time before erupting in flames, burning up the outside wall – which was next to Bell’s bedroom – and entered the home.

Tanya Bell called 911 shortly before 1:30 a.m.

“It’s six-one-five-two Robb Street,” she said after being asked the address of the emergency. “And there’s a fire in the front yard. On the front porch.”

Bell spent nearly four minutes speaking to dispatchers – her last word was a panicked “hurry” – before apparently losing consciousness in the stifling smoke.

In the meantime, Turner awoke in the basement bedroom she shared with Moore to “all this banging and crashing,” she told police and fire investigators.

Her first thought: That Arthur was up, maybe sleepwalking, maybe bumping into things. She noticed the baby monitor in the room – her lifeline to Tanya – vibrating continuously and reached for it to turn up the volume. That’s when the power went out.

She smelled smoke and awoke Moore.

“Dee and I ran up the stairs,” Turner said in her videotaped interview. “And as soon as she opened the door – I was literally like three steps behind her – when she opened the door smoke just started flowing in in our face, and she screamed, ‘There’s a fire – get everyone out.’”

Turner retreated to the basement to awaken Moore’s son. When she went back up the stairs, the flames stopped her, and she and Moore’s son retreated to the basement, broke out one window, found their path blocked by bars, and went to a different room. They escaped through a window.

Tanya Bell, a 39-year-old woman who was legally blind and had cerebral palsy and other disabilities, lived in a bedroom built in the home's former garage. She died before firefighters could reach her. (Photo: Arvada Fire Protection District)

In the meantime, Moore rushed down the main floor hallway toward her daughter, granddaughter and Arthur.

“It was just, like, bright orange,” she told investigators. “It was like all over the front of the – the front of the – where the door is, the front door. And the smoke was black and it was – like it was getting thicker. And so I just remember when I was coming out into the hallway, it was getting in the room so quick, so it was just black and thick and I just started coughing.”

She found her daughter and granddaughter, and they followed her into Arthur’s room.

They then dragged him back across the hall and was trying to pull him out a window when she fell to the ground and was stopped from going back in by a police officer.

Along the way, in the confusion and the smoke, Cristina Covington and Marielle ended up in the bathroom in Arthur’s bedroom, just a few feet from the deadbolted door that led to the backyard and fresh air.

WATCH: Firefighters struggle to open door of burning home

Afterward, as police and fire investigators tried to sort out what happened, they focused, in part, on that door out of Arthur’s bedroom.

“Do you guys have the key for that, or anything?” Arvada police Det. Trevor Hettinger asked Moore in videotaped interviews obtained by 9Wants to Know.

Investigators focused on this deadbolted door inside one of the home's bedrooms. No one knew where the key was. (Photo: Arvada Fire Protection District)

“No,” she replied.

“You don’t have a key for that?” Hettinger asked again.

“No,” she answered again. “Not that I’m aware of.”

The investigator asked Turner the same question.

“I think there’s a key on keyring,” she answered. “Um, it was either on the keyring that was hanging on the front door that had the key to that deadbolt, or it was a key in the cabinet above the stove.”

The door was deadbolted to keep Arthur from being able to wander off.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3 dead after fire at home for the disabled

Mary "Liz" Turner speaks to investigators in wake of the fire at an Arvada adult foster home that killed three people. (Photo: Courtesy Arvada Fire Protection District)

When Hettinger interviewed Parker, the owner and operator of the group home, he brought up the same subject – referring to it as the door “that you essentially couldn’t open it.”

“That is – I was not aware of that,” Parker answered.

He also said he was not sure why there would have been a freezer blocking the door out of the kitchen into the backyard.

“I don’t know why that would be …,” Parker said. “Because there's three back doors to that house. There’s great big sliding doors in that little family room area. There’s the back door from the kitchen. And then there was Arthur’s door out that back bedroom.”

RELATED: Women charged in deadly adult foster home fire take plea deal

A freezer blocks one of the doors leading out of an adult foster care home where three people were killed. (Photo: Arvada Fire Protection District)

Andler, the Phoenix fire investigator, was critical of the conditions in the home – and Colorado law.

“Hosts receive money to provide protection and safety for disabled individuals,” Andler said. “They have a responsibility to take care of these individuals. … There's a need to protect them, and if we don't provide their protection this is exactly what happens, and that is three dead bodies.”

Arvada Fire Marshal Kevin Ferry said that had someone from his department been in that home just before the fire, the residents would have been counseled on all of those issues.

“A lot of times we go into homes we find all these things,” he said. “The double-key deadbolt with no key in it? Not a good idea. Not very safe. A refrigerator blocking a way out of a house? Yeah, I wouldn't put it refrigerator in front of a door. Should you keep windows clear so that it can be accessible? Yes. It’s helpful and it could make a difference.”

Coming Wednesday at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.: Part II

Contact 9NEWS reporter Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story:kevin.vaughan@9news.com or 303-871-1862.