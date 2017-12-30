Greeley woman killed in suspected DUI crash

EVANS - A 66-year-old Greeley woman was killed on Friday night following a two-vehicle crash in Evans.

Officers with the Evans Police Department were called to the area of 47th Avenue and Tuscany Street at about 9 p.m. when collision was reported.

They arrived to find a woman suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to North Colorado Medical Center and later died from her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 30-year-old man, was arrested for DUI and vehicular homicide. He was booked into the Weld County Jail.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

