KUSA
Close

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in hit-and-run

One person is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Denver.

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 9:43 AM. MDT June 03, 2017

DENVER - One person was killed and another seriously injured after an overnight hit-and-run crash in Denver.

Denver Police say a man and a woman were hit by a car in the alley near Broadway and Ellsworth.

The woman died from her injuries, and the man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say the driver fled the scene, but was later arrested.

9NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories