1 killed, 1 seriously injured in hit-and-run

Hit-and-run location (Photo: Google Maps)

DENVER - One person was killed and another seriously injured after an overnight hit-and-run crash in Denver.

Denver Police say a man and a woman were hit by a car in the alley near Broadway and Ellsworth.

The woman died from her injuries, and the man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say the driver fled the scene, but was later arrested.



UPDATE: Broadway/Ellsworth auto vs. 2 peds H/R 1 adult female pronounced. 1 male victim w/SBI. 1 party arrested. Update posted as available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 3, 2017

