Car crashes into home on South Lincoln Street

Crash scene. (Photo: Denver Fire Department)

DENVER - An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a home near Lincoln Street and Alameda Avenue in Denver early Saturday morning.

The Denver Fire Department tweeted out pictures of the scene in the 200 block of South Lincoln Street. They spent the morning working on a stabilizing the home and removing the car.

Denver Police say two people fled from the vehicle, but were later taken into custody.

It's unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Denver fire on scene of an Auto vs. Building at 292 S. Lincoln. No injuries. Working on a stabilization and car extraction plan. pic.twitter.com/ypbPYheyKG — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) October 7, 2017

