Driver hits elderly man, flees scene: police

KUSA - An elderly man is dead after a hit-and-run in Lakewood, and the woman who hit him is still wanted.

According to police, the victim was walking on the east side of S. Wadsworth Blvd., just north of W. Florida Ave. on July 28 just after noon.

The man was struck by a vehicle as it exited onto northbound Wadsworth from a convenience store parking lot.

After the collision, the vehicle stopped momentarily before fleeing. The injured victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Witnesses say the driver was a female who is possibly Asian or Hispanic, in her 20s or 30s with dark hair with light streaks. At the time, her hair was in a ponytail.

Detectives believe the car is an all-white 4-door sedan with a black horizontal door trim strip. It had older Colorado license plates (green background with white letters and numbers). There may also be old damage to the left rear bumper area. The vehicle was last seen headed eastbound on Florida Ave.

The name of the victim hasn't been released yet.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

