Man charged in fatal hit-and-run near Coors Field

28-year-old Adrian Esclante (Photo: Denver Police Department)

DENVER - A man has been charged with vehicular homicide for a late night hit-and-rush crash that left a man dead last month near Coors Field.

28-year-old Adrian Escalante is charged with allegedly hitting a man who was walking across the street at 20th and Blake Streets on August 26.

The victim, 26-year-old Steven Glade, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say after the crash, Escalante fled the scene in his Land Rover, prompting a metro area traffic alert for the vehicle’s whereabouts.

Escalante was eventually arrested on September 9 outside of his Aurora home.

He’ll will make his next court appearance on September 27 at 9 a.m.

