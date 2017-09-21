Man charged in hit-and-run that killed Uber passenger

Adrian Valdez-Refugio (Photo: Denver District Attorney's Office)

DENVER - A man accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that killed one person and injured another in Denver’s Cheesman Park neighborhood has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide.

Early in the morning of September 17, two vehicles were involved in a crash at 14th Avenue and Franklin Street.

According to a release from the Denver District Attorney's Office, the crash resulted in an Uber driver being injured and a passenger dying at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, 20 year-old Adrian Valdez-Refugio fled the scene on foot, and was arrested a short time later allegedly showing signs of impairment, the release said.

Further investigation determined Valdez-Regugio to be at fault in the crash.

The victim is not being publicly identified at this time.

In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, Valdez-Refugio also faces charges for leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failing to report an accident to police and failure to obey a traffic control device.

He will make his next court appearance on September 22 at 8 a.m.

