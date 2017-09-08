Man charged with DUI, vehicular homicide in fatal motorcycle wreck

32-year-old Ian O’Connor (Photo: First Judicial District Attorney’s Office)

WHEAT RIDGE - A Denver man is facing charges for vehicular homicide after allegedly crashing into and killing a motorcyclist, then running away from the scene last month.

Witnesses say 33-year-old Ian O’Connor was driving recklessly along northbound Highway 285 at C-470 just moments before the crash on August 29.

O’Connor then came up behind a motorcyle driven by 52-year-old Paul Dacko, eventually crashing into him.

He continued driving several hundred feet with the motorcycle under his car before slamming into a concrete barrier that caused Daco to be thrown into the southbound lanes of Highway 285, a release from the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

When the car could go no further, O’Connor fled the scene on foot.

Law enforcement later found him at the Phillips 66 gas station in Morrison, according to an arrest affidavit. He was taken to the hospital before being arrested.

O’Connor’s other charges include leaving the scene of a crash with a death, reckless driving, DUI, no proof of insurance, fictitious plates, failure to report an accident, striking a traffic device and driving an unregistered vehicle.

On August 30, O’Connor posted $100,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 30.

