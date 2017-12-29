KUSA
It took less than 50 hours for 58 more people to die from guns after the Las Vegas shooting

Chris Vanderveen and Katie Wilcox, KUSA 6:47 PM. MST December 29, 2017

KUSA - In Las Vegas on Oct. 1, a single gunman opened fire on a crowded concert venue, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more. It was the single largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, and devastated the nation.

And while mass shootings focus the national attention, dozens of Americans are killed each day by someone wielding a gun.

9Wants to Know evaluated obituaries and online news articles, with the help of http://www.gunviolencearchive.org/ to find out how long, after the start of the Las Vegas shooting, would another 58 people in the United States die on the wrong side of the gun.

One minute after the first shot was fired in Las Vegas, police found 22-year-old Deandre Brown shot dead in an SUV in Shreveport, Louisiana, 1,244 miles away. 

After the start of the Las Vegas shooting, 9Wants to Know found that at least 58 more people would die from a gunshot wound over the next 49 hours and 38 minutes, not including suicides.

More than 60 percent of gun-related deaths are suicides, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 5-year fatal injury reports from 2011-2015.

During that time period, the CDC records show more than 105,000 people in the U.S. intentionally killed themselves using a gun.  

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: Don't think Chris Vanderveen is trying to change your mind when he reports on gun deaths

However, tracking suicide is inherently difficult. Many are not reported by news outlets, and so updated information is not immediately available.  

Instead, 9Wants to Know included homicides, accidental shootings and officer-involved shootings to develop the list of the next 58 deaths.  These 58 people who lost their lives to gun-related tragedies lived in 23 different states, from Florida to California.

They ranged in age from 5 – 68. More than half were under the age of 30. Three children’s deaths were considered accidental.

Judah Todman, 5, was found in a car outside a preschool in Orlando. Police believe he accidentally shot himself with a family member’s gun.

Azeneth Pina, 14, was shot by another teen while driving around in a van in northeast Dallas. Her older sister told police she witnessed the shooting, and said it was an accident.

Aqawvius De'Jon Clemmer, 11, died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in Ripley, Mississippi.

A fourth accidental death, that of Kenneth Morris, 28, occurred when Morris fatally shot himself after his gun fell from its holster in his car in Berwick, Pennsylvania. He was reportedly trying to calm his child in the backseat. 

Two of the 58 were killed by officers.

Ouachita Parish deputies in Louisiana shot and killed Marquinton T. Brooks, 22, during a traffic stop. Brooks allegedly tried to drive away from the deputies and pulled a gun from his waistband.

Police in Jefferson City, Missouri shot and killed John Loaiza, 40, after he charged at the officers armed with a metal pipe.

At least 36 of the 58 were black.

Daniel Brinkley, a 24-year-old black man, was the 270th homicide in Baltimore this year. That city now has more than 300 homicides reported in 2017.

Keith Minick, also a 24-year-old black man, was killed in Allentown, Pennsylvania, during a daytime shootout. Also killed during the shooting was Richard Vera Jr., a 28-year-old black man. 

Theirs marked the 32nd and 33rd deaths after the start of the Vegas shooting. 

Prosecutors believe the two men shot and killed each other.  

Men are most often the victims of gun violence. Just eight women were among these 58 killed.

Tanisha Huff, 37, was killed in her home in Cincinnati, Ohio. The father of her child was arrested and charged with her murder. She had been granted a restraining order against the suspect just days before the shooting.

Officers believe Pamela Jones Williams, 57, was killed in Mayfield, Kentucky by a boyfriend because of a failing relationship. The shooter, Steven Lyn Yarbrough, is also believed to have shot and killed himself.

9Wants to Know believes that the following list represents a conservative estimate of 58 individuals who were killed by guns in the hours following the start of the Las Vegas shooting. There may have been other deaths that were not reported, and other individuals killed by guns whose names have not yet been released during that time.  

Name

RACE

Gender

City Or County

State

Deandre C. Brown, 22

Black

Male

Shreveport

Louisiana

Tanisha Huff, 37

Black

female

Cincinnati

Ohio

Issac Jermaine Scott, 44

Black

Male

Mayflower

Arkansas

Tommy Ellington, 61

White

Male

Henderson

North Carolina

Daniel Brinkley, 24

Black

Male

Baltimore

Maryland

Hillard Martin, 22

Black

Male

Macon

Georgia

Trenton Malik Stevenson

Black

Male

Charlotte

North Carolina

Quaintez Fair, 28

Black

Male

East Saint Louis

Illinois

Roberto Ramos, 52

Hispanic

male

Fresno

California

Roy Lee Davis, 55

Uncertain

Male

Houston

Texas

Marquinton T. Brooks, 22

Black

Male

West Monroe

Louisiana

Gerardo De Santiago-Sosa  19

Hispanic

Male

Stone Mountain

Georgia

Damien Bynum, 39

Black

Male

Saint Louis

Missouri

Bryant S. Jordan, 24

Uncertain

Male

Richmond

Virginia

Dorian Myles Buck, 26

Black

Male

Mableton

Georgia

Asiyanna Jones, 22

Black

Female

Pittsfield

Massachusetts

Susan Rutigliano, 49

White

female

Nokomis

Florida

Matthew Beagle, 18

White

male

Nokomis

Florida

Aquwavius De'Jon Clemmer, 11

Black

Male

Falkner

Mississippi

Jabrelli Giddins, 27

Black

Male

Detroit

Michigan

Roosevelt Netter, 52

Black

Male

Baton Rouge

Louisiana

John Loaiza, 40

White

Male

Jefferson City

Missouri

Samuel Marroquin, 36

Hispanic/Latino

Male

Santa Cruz

California

TerriLynne Collins, 54

White

Female

Concho

Arizona

Angel Garcia, 18

Hispanic

male

Paramount

California

Mike Carpenter, 37

Black

Male

Cincinnati

Ohio

Tony Ray Battle, 37

Black

Male

Greensboro

North Carolina

Thomas Brantley Collins, 28

White

Male

Swink

Oklahoma

Pamela Jones Williams, 57

White

Female

Mayfield

Kentucky

Dominic Moore Jr., 22

Black

male

Clinton Township

Michigan

Bennie Livingston, 65

Black

Male

Shreveport

Louisiana

Keith Minick, 24

Black

Male

Allentown

Pennsylvania

Richard Vera Jr., 28

Black

Male

Allentown

Pennsylvania

Lana Florio,56

White

Female

Poughkeepsie

New York

Patrick James Stegmueller Jr. 35

White

Male

Chicago

Illinois

Robert Fabian Breen, 68

White

Male

Baltimore

Maryland

Kenneth Morris, 28

White

Male

Berwick

Pennsylvania

Francisco Agustin-Estrada, 39

Hispanic

male

Perris

California

James Wilson, 30

Black

Male

Cleveland

Ohio

Danielle Calvert, 28

White

Female

Pueblo

Colorado

Azeneth Pina, 14

Hispanic

female

Dallas

Texas

Judah Todman, 5

Black

Male

Orlando

Florida

Brandon Maurice Frye, 22

Black

Male

Greensboro

North Carolina

Kenneth Rushing, 33

Black

male

New Orleans

Louisiana

Terant Reshadd Franklin, 35

Black

Male

Bryan

Texas

Dominique Franklin, 25

Black

Male

Bryan

Texas

Jason Ray Tyner, 40

White

Male

Fayetteville

North Carolina

Antonio Marquez Veal, 25

Black

Male

Union City

Georgia

Larry M. Scott, 32

Black

male

Richmond

Virginia

Robert Hiles, 42

White

male

Verona

Kentucky

Ladareace Pool, 26

Black

male

Saint Louis

Missouri

Anthony D. Henry, 31

Black

male

Chicago

Illinois

Alec Price, 25

Black

Male

Atlanta

Georgia

Joshua Dewayne Chester, 31

Black

Male

Lansing

Michigan

Demario Hugley 30

Black

Male

Memphis

Tennessee

Deauntra Liggins, 23

Black

male

Gary

Indiana

Richard Earl Lee King, 22

black

male

Crestview

Florida

Carlos Morris, 27

black

male

Saint Louis (Spanish Lake)

Missouri

 

