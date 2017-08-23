More than two dozen French Bulldogs, rescued during an investigation in Denver, will soon be up for adoption. Courtesy: Denver Animal Shelter

KUSA - A well-known woman in the French bulldog rescue community in Colorado is now under criminal investigation for, according to Denver Police, keeping dozens of dogs in a southwest Denver home so filthy it required a police officer to “don personal protective gear before” conducting a search of the property.

The Denver District Attorney has charged Marleen Puzak, 58, with 12 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals as well as 35 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

In all, Denver officers recovered 35 dogs from Puzak’s home – most of them French bulldogs.

Twenty five of the French bulldogs will be available for adoption from the Denver Animal Shelter starting Saturday.

Last month, Denver Police officers responded to Puzak’s home on South Irving Street after someone called 311 asking the city to “check on 15 dogs that she believed were kept at this location in poor conditions,” according to court documents.

Upon arrival, an officer “noticed the odor of dog urine and feces from a distance of eight feet from the house.”

Inside, officers reported finding “extremely unsanitary conditions” as well as the cadavers of 12 dogs inside two freezers.

In a twist to the story, a woman from Illinois claims to co-own one of the living French bulldogs and has asked the Denver Animal Shelter to return the dog known as “Champagne” to her.

Michelle Tippets told 9Wants to Know she allowed Puzak to show one of her French bulldogs in dog shows and now can’t get the shelter to give her dog back. She said she had no idea that her dog might have been living in filthy conditions.

“I trusted (Marleen),” Tippets said.

