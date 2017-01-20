Ski chairlift modification likely caused woman's fatal fall

(Photo: Bryan Wendland, KUSA)

KUSA - The operator of Ski Granby Ranch on Friday suggested that a fatal chairlift accident was the result of a contractor’s modifications to the electrical drive and control system of the Quick Draw Express, which has been shut down indefinitely.



Kelly Huber, 40, of San Antonio, Texas, died after falling approximately 25 feet onto hard-packed snow in the Dec. 29 incident, and her two daughters, ages 9 and 12, were also thrown out of the chair and injured.



A report made public earlier this month by the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board concluded that an equipment malfunction sent the chair carrying Huber and her daughter into a support pole.

According to a statement issued Friday by Ski Granby Ranch CEO Melissa Cipriani, the lift had operated safely for 16 years – “up until an independent contractor made modifications to the lift’s electrical drive/control system before the start of the current ski season.”



The statement did not identify the contractor.



Following those unspecified modifications, the lift was tested on Dec. 5 and licensed by the state on Dec. 9.



It was put into operation on Dec. 16.



Thirteen days later, Huber died and her daughters were injured.



The lift was closed while state regulators investigated. The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board allowed it to reopen on Jan. 10 but required that it be operated by a diesel engine rather than the electrical unit that is believed to have malfunctioned.



The ski area shut it down again on Wednesday. According to Lee Rasizer, a spokesman for the state board, the decision was made after the lift experienced “unusual/irregular conditions.”



At an emergency meeting Friday, the board ordered that the lift remain closed “until deemed safe.”



The board’s earlier report noted that investigators “identified issues within the chairlift’s electrical drive/control system that contributed to a rare dynamic event that occurred on the lift at the time of the incident.”



Investigators also concluded “that environmental factors, weather, and the occupants of Chair No. 58 did not contribute to the cause of the incident.”



Huber suffered a traumatic rupture of her aorta, the main artery leading away from the heart, according to an autopsy. She also suffered other blunt force injuries.



Fatal lift accidents are rare – the last occurring in 2002.

