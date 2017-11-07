KUSA
This 3-D model shows the fire hazards that may have cost 3 people their lives

Amanda Kesting and Kevin Vaughan, KUSA 3:16 PM. MST November 07, 2017

ARVADA - On May 14, 2016, a fire erupted on the front porch of a “host home” – a place for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities to live in a residential setting with caregivers.

Three people lost their lives in that blaze.

A 9Wants to Know investigation found numerous fire hazards in the home – doors and windows that were blocked, a fire alarm system that had been shut off. All of that allowed by Colorado law, which places no special fire safety standards on host homes. 

The 3-D model below shows these hazards around the home. Explore them to see how simple changes could have saved those lives. 

This 9Wants to Know investigation is airing at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday on 9NEWS. 

 

Arvada host home 3-D model by tegnadesigntank on Sketchfab

If you don't see the 3-D model above, click here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


