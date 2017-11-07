This 3-D model shows the fire hazards that may have cost 3 people their lives

ARVADA - On May 14, 2016, a fire erupted on the front porch of a “host home” – a place for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities to live in a residential setting with caregivers.
Three people lost their lives in that blaze.
A 9Wants to Know investigation found numerous fire hazards in the home – doors and windows that were blocked, a fire alarm system that had been shut off. All of that allowed by Colorado law, which places no special fire safety standards on host homes.
The 3-D model below shows these hazards around the home. Explore them to see how simple changes could have saved those lives.
