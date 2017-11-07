This 3-D model shows the fire hazards that may have cost 3 people their lives

(Photo: Courtesy Arvada Fire Protection District)

ARVADA - On May 14, 2016, a fire erupted on the front porch of a “host home” – a place for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities to live in a residential setting with caregivers.

Three people lost their lives in that blaze.

ORIGINAL STORY | 3 dead after fire at home for disabled

RELATED | Women charged in deadly adult foster home fire take plea deal

A 9Wants to Know investigation found numerous fire hazards in the home – doors and windows that were blocked, a fire alarm system that had been shut off. All of that allowed by Colorado law, which places no special fire safety standards on host homes.

PHOTOS | After fire kills 3 in Arvada host home, these photos show how they could have been saved

The 3-D model below shows these hazards around the home. Explore them to see how simple changes could have saved those lives.

This 9Wants to Know investigation is airing at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday on 9NEWS.

If you don't see the 3-D model above, click here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV