KUSA – One woman’s unanswered 911 calls highlight a metro-wide problem – some area 911 call centers are consistently failing to meet national standards for how quickly they pick up when someone needs help.

“They’re supposed to be my protectors, my number one people that I call,” said Kayla Feeney, whose 911 calls to Adams County in November rang, and rang, and rang before she hung up.

But a 9Wants to Know investigation showed that the Adams County 911 center is far from meeting the national standard that 90 percent of 911 calls be answered within 10 seconds.

“(I) called 911 to say, ‘hey, I got a crazy guy, 9:30 in the morning, trying to break into my apartment.’ I had no idea what his plans were, what he’s going to do,” Feeney said.

The stranger with rocks in his hands was banging on her patio door.

According to the Adams County 911 call records obtained by 9Wants to Know, Feeney’s first call rang for 35 seconds before she hung up. A dispatcher did attempt to call her back, while Feeney dialed 911 again, letting the phone ring for 20 seconds. Then she gave up and called her dad.

“Just to have 911 not answer the phone, I’ve never heard of that situation,” Feeney said. “It was very very scary, very scary,” she said.

At the time, Feeney’s father lived 20 minutes away. He called 911, reached Denver dispatch first and then was transferred to Westminster.

Feeney was hiding in a closet when police arrived to help. They arrested the man who had been pounding on her patio door.

ADAMS COUNTY CALL CENTER FAILS TO MEET NATIONAL STANDARDS

The National Emergency Number Association established the standard for answering 911 calls: 90 percent of them should be picked up within 10 seconds “during the busy hour,” which is defined as the hour each day with the greatest call volume.

Ninety-five percent of all calls to 911 should be answered within 20 seconds.

9Wants to Know asked for Adams County 911 records in Feeney’s case as well as overall performance during the last two years.

We discovered while Feeney was trying to call again, dispatch was actually calling her back.

While she was talking to her father, a dispatcher was attempting to connect with her again.

“We didn’t have anybody available, we weren’t able to get to that call,” said Joel Estes, the executive director of the Adams County Communications Center.

Records obtained by 9Wants to Know showed that until recently, Adams County 911 has struggled to answer even half of all calls within 10 seconds:

In 2014 – the call center answered about 51 percent of its calls within 10 seconds.

In the first six months of 2015, the number fell to slightly below 50 percent of calls.

In the second half of 2015 it improved slightly – to about 54 percent.

In 2016, it climbed to about 61 percent.

“Right now, our final stats for 2016, we’re at 60 percent level, which is obviously too low,” Estes said. “But it is an improvement over what it was, which (was) 50 percent. The national standard is 90 percent of your 911 calls are supposed to get answered in 10 seconds or less. That’s what we’re shooting for.”

Estes said that when he was hired in Adams County two years ago, he inherited a communications center in a growing community and didn’t have enough people to answer and dispatch the calls. He didn’t have any call takers.

Typically, call takers get the initial information to pass along to dispatchers, who in turn get first responders going. Estes said it’s unusual in a call center that size not to have any call takers.

Estes said the county has hired three call takers and plans to add seven more in the next two months.

Even with three call takers on staff now, none were on duty at the time Feeney called.

They are assigned to busier times during the week.

“My expectation is that when we get all of them hired and trained, we’ll see a significant decrease in the amount of time people are going to get their 911 calls answered,” Estes said.

Estes has a five-year staffing plan that should bring Adams county to answering 90 percent of calls in 10 seconds. He said 15 call takers would accomplish that goal.

“Would I like it to be faster? Sure, I would like to be faster,” Estes said. “Ultimately you have a budget, you have to work within the budget constraints that you have, and we’re moving as quickly as we can, given those constraints.”

The new staff is being paid for by a 911 fee increase approved by the Colorado Public Utility Commission. All Adams County residents, except those in Thornton, began seeing the fee increase on their phone bills starting in December. The 911 fee has been 70 cents per month since 2001; and is now $1.50 per month.

METRO-AREA CALL CENTERS FAIL TO MEET NATIONAL STANDARDS

How does Adams County compare to other call centers in the metro area?

9Wants to Know also examined records from Denver, Aurora and Arapahoe County and found mixed results:

* Arapahoe County’s 911 center reported that during the first six months of 2016, more than 93 percent of calls were answered within 10 seconds.

* Aurora 911 answered nearly 89 percent of all calls in 10 seconds during the same time period, just below the national standard. During that time period, Aurora did answer more than 95 percent of calls within 20 seconds, meeting one part of the national standard. In the previous 18 months, Aurora 911 consistently answered more than 90 percent of calls within 10 seconds.

* In Denver, 85 percent of calls received between January and June 2015 were answered within 10 seconds. But the number dipped in the second half of 2015, when 75 percent of the calls were answered within 10 seconds. The latest numbers through June 2016 show nearly 84 percent of calls get picked up within 10 seconds or less.

“It is staffing,” said Athena Butler, director of Denver 911. “This was a staffing issue to go along with the population increase and the call volume increase.”

Butler told 9Wants to Know the busy summer months bring overall Denver percentages down from where they should be.

She expects this to be resolved in the next couple of years. Denver 911 is in the process of getting a new building that will be a little over twice the size of the current one. It will be able to accommodate more dispatchers and call takers to keep up with the busy city.

“I would say based on when we’re hiring and getting the additional people, it’s not going to be until 2019,” Butler said. “That’s very honest, very realistic, the quickest we can get there.”

FEENEY: “THANK GOD NOTHING DID HAPPEN”

But for callers like Feeney, waiting for 911 to answer a call is unbelievable and not acceptable.

“That’s my life you’re supposed to be there for,” Feeney said.

She’s counting on herself now, using homemade wooden sticks for windows and the patio to slow down anyone else who’d try to break in.

“Now I think about it, I’m like, ‘thank God nothing did happen.’ Now it’s just a rebuild and forget about it,” she said.

As for the stranger who desperately wanted in Feeney’s apartment, court documents showed that Eric Lopez was looking for his grandmother’s house. According to his arrest affidavit, meth was possibly involved in the incident. Lopez pleaded guilty to attempted criminal trespass and was sentenced to 15 months in jail.

