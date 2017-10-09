(Photo: DIA IMAGE)

KUSA - A quick heads up if you need to take the train between Union Station and Denver International Airport Monday morning.

RTD tweeted that as of just after 6 a.m., the A Line is experiencing 15 minute delays due to maintenance work.

The maintenance is expected to last until 8 a.m.

In a bulletin, RTD said trains are running 30 minute headways and will leave Union Station at the top and bottom of the hour, and leave DIA at 27 minutes and 57 minutes past the hour.

© 2017 KUSA-TV