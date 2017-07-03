It's unclear who was at fault for the light rail, Prius crash

(Photo: Denver Fire)

DENVER - Investigators say it’s unclear who was at fault for a crash between a light rail train and Toyota Prius that left the latter all-but-destroyed and the woman inside lucky to be alive.

The crash happened near downtown Denver Friday morning.

According to the accident report, the woman driving the Prius says the light at Park Avenue and Welton Street had turned yellow just as she entered the intersection.

The man operating the light rail said he also had a light to proceed through the intersection.

The train ultimately hit the car and pushed it into a pole.

Firefighters say they rescued the woman inside the only survivable space left inside the car.

She only had a few minor scrapes and bruises.

