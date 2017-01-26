JeffCo deputies brave cold to honor memory of one of their own

(Photo: Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Three years ago Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office lost a highly decorated veteran of the agency.

Thursday, members of the sheriff’s office gathered to show Sgt. Dave Baldwin’s family that he is not forgotten.



Despite temperatures well below freezing, members of the motorcycle unit rode down Highway 93 with Baldwin’s wife to pay their respects.

Our Motors Unit pays their respects to fallen JCSO Sgt. Dave Baldwin with his wife Crystal. 3 years ago today we lost him on Hwy. 93 pic.twitter.com/zd7KCwJfDz — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January 26, 2017

Baldwin spent 27 years with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and died when he was hit by a wrong-way driver on Highway 93. He was on motorcycle patrol at the time.

“Sgt. Dave Baldwin will never be forgotten,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.



Three years ago today we lost Sgt. Dave Baldwin. His wife Crystal says how much this means to her: #NeverForgotten https://t.co/a726eUcGH0 pic.twitter.com/JPBHvoGZTW — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January 26, 2017

(© 2017 KUSA)