JeffCo deputy hit while responding to crash

A Jefferson County deputy was hit while responding to a crash Friday afternoon. (Photo: CSP Golden)

JEFFERSON COUNTY – A Jefferson County deputy was hit while responding to a crash with injuries Friday afternoon.

The crash happened along Highway 6 in Golden, and involved a total of five vehicles, CSP Golden said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy who was hit was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be OK.

The Golden Police Department and Colorado State Patrol Golden have been called to the scene to assist.

© 2017 KUSA-TV