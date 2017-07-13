KUSA
Amazon now hiring 1,000 people for its Aurora fulfillment center

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 4:44 PM. MDT July 13, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Amazon has begun hiring for 1,000 full-time positions at their new fulfillment center in Aurora.

The Seattle-based company's 1 million-square-foot facility is expected to open late this summer. It will be Amazon.com Inc.'s (Nasdaq: AMZN) first fulfillment center in the Centennial State and will have room for 20 million items.

The company is hiring employees who will pick, pack and ship larger-sized items, such as sports equipment, musical instruments and furniture.

The company already has a 452,000-square foot operation, called a "sortation center" in Aurora's Majestic Commercenter at I-70 and Tower Road. The sortation facility employs several hundred workers.

