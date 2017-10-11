Apple hiring software engineers to work in Denver

Apple Inc.'s headquarters in Cupertino. (Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Apple Inc. is hiring experienced software engineers to work on network, big data and mapping technologies in Denver, joining the stream of big tech firms adding local offices.

Since Sept. 12, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant has posted three software engineering jobs openings for a location in Denver.

The openings come after spring rumors Apple could lease significant space in downtown for a technology development office.

A job posting Monday tells prospective applicants in mapping data engineering that the position “is to join an exceptionally skilled group” working with data science, statistics, geospatial data and deep learning.

