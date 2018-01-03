Big jump in Colorado online job ads; here are state's highest-paying careers

(Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2011 Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado employers ended 2017 by hanging up a big digital "help wanted" sign, with the state seeing a big increase in online job ads.

That’s according to the latest monthly Help Wanted OnLine report from The Conference Board Inc., issued today.

Online ads to fill jobs in Colorado jumped by a net 10,700 in December over the previous month, the report says.

December was the fourth straight month of digital want-ad increases in Colorado, but the previous net gains were smaller: 2,100 ads in November, 1,300 in October and 4,300 in September. That followed several months of month-over-month decreases.

