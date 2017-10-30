Boulder Job Fair to feature over 40 employers

KUSA - Job seekers should head to Boulder this afternoon.
The Boulder Job Fair is Monday, October 30 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Millennium Harvest House hotel.
Over 40 employers will be at the fair with the goal of filling nearly 1,600 job vacancies.
Participating employers at the Boulder Job Fair:
"I Have A Dream" Foundation of Boulder County
50 Plus Marketplace News, Inc
AffirmiCare
Blackjack Pizza and Salads
Boulder Valley School District
BrightStar Care Home Health
City of Boulder
City of Boulder Human Resources
City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks
Clinica Family Health
Corden Pharma Colorado
Eldora Mountain Resort
Frasca Food and Wine
Frasier Retirement Community
Goodwill Industries of Denver
H&R Block / Block Advisors
Hiltons on Canyon/ Embassy Suites & Hilton Garden Inn Boulder
Home Care of the Rockies
Home Instead Senior Care
Homewatch Caregivers
King Soopers
LGC Hospitality
Lowe's
Macy's
ManorCare Health Services - Boulder
McGuckin Hardware
Mental Health Partners
Millennium Harvest House, Boulder
Native Edge Landscapes
Natural Grocers
Panera Bread
Renewal by Andersen
RTD
Subway Sandwiches
Swingle
Target
TEENS, Inc.
The Boulder Home Depot
The Kitchen Restaurant Group
Turning the Corner, LLC
Via Mobility Services
Walgreens
Walmart
Whole Foods Market
YMCA of Boulder Valley
Zayo
zTrip
Workforce of Boulder County will also provide free résumé critiques and hold job search workshops.
The Millennium Harvest House hotel is located at 1345 28th Street in Boulder.
Admission and parking are free.
You can get more information about the Boulder Job Fair at BoulderColorado.gov/Job-Fair.
