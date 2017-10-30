Boulder Job Fair to feature over 40 employers

The City of Boulder is hosting the Boulder Job Fair on October 30th from 3 to 6 p.m. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2011 Getty Images)

KUSA - Job seekers should head to Boulder this afternoon.

The Boulder Job Fair is Monday, October 30 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Millennium Harvest House hotel.

Over 40 employers will be at the fair with the goal of filling nearly 1,600 job vacancies.

Participating employers at the Boulder Job Fair:

"I Have A Dream" Foundation of Boulder County

50 Plus Marketplace News, Inc

AffirmiCare

Blackjack Pizza and Salads

Boulder Valley School District

BrightStar Care Home Health

City of Boulder

City of Boulder Human Resources

City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks

Clinica Family Health

Corden Pharma Colorado

Eldora Mountain Resort

Frasca Food and Wine

Frasier Retirement Community

Goodwill Industries of Denver

H&R Block / Block Advisors

Hiltons on Canyon/ Embassy Suites & Hilton Garden Inn Boulder

Home Care of the Rockies

Home Instead Senior Care

Homewatch Caregivers

King Soopers

LGC Hospitality

Lowe's

Macy's

ManorCare Health Services - Boulder

McGuckin Hardware

Mental Health Partners

Millennium Harvest House, Boulder

Native Edge Landscapes

Natural Grocers

Panera Bread

Renewal by Andersen

RTD

Subway Sandwiches

Swingle

Target

TEENS, Inc.

The Boulder Home Depot

The Kitchen Restaurant Group

Turning the Corner, LLC

Via Mobility Services

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods Market

YMCA of Boulder Valley

Zayo

zTrip

Workforce of Boulder County will also provide free résumé critiques and hold job search workshops.

The Millennium Harvest House hotel is located at 1345 28th Street in Boulder.

Admission and parking are free.

You can get more information about the Boulder Job Fair at BoulderColorado.gov/Job-Fair.

