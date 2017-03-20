Car-rental giant is growing in Colorado, expects to hire 600 this year

(Photo: Joe Raedle)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Enterprise Holdings Inc., the national car rental company, expects to hire more than 600 full and part-time employees in Colorado this year.

The company, a network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises with three brands – the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent-A-Car, has 106 branch offices in Colorado.



“Our growth in Colorado as a business entity has matched the growth in the state,” said Steve Topalian, vice president and general manager of Enterprise Holdings in Colorado.

But growth in tourism and unpredictable Colorado weather -- floods, hail and fires -- in Colorado have also contributed to the company's Colorado growth, he said.

