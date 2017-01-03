Chef shortage in booming restaurant industry

(Photo: Byron Reed, KUSA)

DENVER - At Mercantile Dining and Provisions in Union Station, doing your job can lead to success. It’s a philosophy part owner and Chef de Cuisine Matt Vawter believes in.

“All about timing, all about doing your job,” Vawter said. “If everyone does their job then we will be successful as a team.”

A team approach is how Vawter likes to run his kitchen, but some restaurant owners around Denver are finding it difficult to find members for their own teams.

“There’s so many restaurants opening on every corner that it’s just less people available,” Vawter said.

It’s an issue the booming industry has been seeing over the past few years, according to EatDenver President Adam Schlegel.

“We have so much growth in this city in the restaurant space. Over 250 new restaurants for three years running,” Schlegel said. “You have a workforce that’s depleted so at times you’re almost stealing from your buddies.”

That’s why the Culinary Quick Start program was created by restaurant leaders and the Emily Griffith Technical College.

The four week tuition-free program is designed for students to learn introductory skills. Created to fill the gaps in the industry’s labor pool.

“It boils down the essence of being able to get into a kitchen right off the bat and really be able to provide impact to these folks,” Schlegel said.

Making people happy through food, with potential for growth.

“I think everyone wants to make people happy it’s just the way we make people happy is through food,” Vawter said. “The sky’s the limit. We don’t hold anybody back, anybody could eventually work their way into my job."

EatDenver hopes to offer these courses ten times a year, bringing 250 new employees to the work force. The program aims to attract a wide range of potential workers outside the industry.

