Colorado Mills holding hiring fair today in Golden

The Jefferson County Hiring Event for Colorado Mills Mall will be held on Tuesday, October 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2015 Getty Images)

KUSA - Jefferson County Business and Workforce Center is holding a hiring event from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24 for positions at Colorado Mills Mall.

The hiring event will take place at 900 Jefferson County Parkway in Golden.

Most of Colorado Mills Mall has been closed since a May hailstorm but the mall is planning on reopening in November.

Employers scheduled to attend Tuesday's job fair:

- Ann Taylor

- Auntie Anne’s

- Bath & Body Works

- Burlington

- Carter’s

- Cinnabon

- Eddie Bauer

- Francesca’s

- Guess

- Lego

- Levi’s

- Outlet

- Michael Kors

- Off Broadway Shoes

- Osh Kosh B’gosh

- Target

- The Buckle

- Tommy Hilfiger

You can learn more about this hiring event here and from Jefferson County's Business & Workforce Center.

A list of employers and current positions being hired for is available on Simon Mall's website. Search by center and select Colorado Mills Mall.

