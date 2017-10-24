KUSA
Colorado Mills holding hiring fair today in Golden

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 1:02 PM. MDT October 24, 2017

KUSA - Jefferson County Business and Workforce Center is holding a hiring event from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24 for positions at Colorado Mills Mall. 

The hiring event will take place at 900 Jefferson County Parkway in Golden. 

Most of Colorado Mills Mall has been closed since a May hailstorm but the mall is planning on reopening in November. 

Employers scheduled to attend Tuesday's job fair:

- Ann Taylor
- Auntie Anne’s
- Bath & Body Works
- Burlington
- Carter’s
- Cinnabon
- Eddie Bauer
- Francesca’s
- Guess
- Lego
- Levi’s
- Outlet
- Michael Kors
- Off Broadway Shoes
- Osh Kosh B’gosh
- Target
- The Buckle
- Tommy Hilfiger

You can learn more about this hiring event here and from Jefferson County's Business & Workforce Center

A list of employers and current positions being hired for is available on Simon Mall's website. Search by center and select Colorado Mills Mall.

