Colorado online job ads continue up-and-down pattern

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Like a yo-yo.

That’s an apt way to describe how the number of online ads to fill Colorado jobs has bounced up and down over the last several months.

The latest monthly Help Wanted OnLine report, released today by The Conference Board Inc., shows that Colorado lost a net 2,900 unduplicated digital help-wanted advertisements in December, leaving a total of 119,700 ads.

That follows a decline of 900 in November, a gain of 3,200 in October, a loss of 2,300 in September, gains of 1,200 in August and 6,600 in July, and several months of declines in spring 2016.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2j5XBlr

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2016 KUSA