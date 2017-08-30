Colorado online job ads post 3rd consecutive decline; here are jobs that pay $100K or more

(Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado lost 5,600 online job ads, a decline on top of the 2,600 it lost last month, according to the latest Help Wanted OnLine report from The Conference Board, issued Thursday.

The decline comes as the state's unemployment rate is at a near-record-low of 2.4 percent, a slight uptick from an unemployment rate of 2.3 percent in August.

Colorado’s unduplicated online want ads declined to 111,000 in August. The net decrease of 5,600 help-wanted ads in the state last month and July's 2,600-ad drop followed a decline of 2,500 in June and gains of 3,700 in May, 700 in April and 2,000 in March.

Metro Denver also saw a decrease of 4,100 to 64,700, the report said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1paw6j



(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)

© 2017 KUSA-TV