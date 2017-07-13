Colorado online want ads dip; here are metro Denver's 49 highest-paying jobs

Here are metro Denver's 49 professions that pay more than $100,000 a year. (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado lost 2,500 online advertisements to fill jobs in June, ending a three-month streak of increases in help-wanted ads statewide.

That’s according to the latest monthly Help Wanted OnLine report from The Conference Board Inc.

Colorado’s unduplicated online want ads declined to 119,200 in June. The net decrease of 2,500 help-wanted ads in the state followed gains of 3,700 in May, 700 in April and 2,000 in March.

Over the last 12 months, Colorado online want ads have declined by 3,400, according to Conference Board data.

