Colorado unemployment holds at record-low rate of 2.3%

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado held steady at its record-low unemployment rate of 2.3 percent in May, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported today.

The state's jobless rate -- lowest in the nation -- remained at a four-decade low dating back to when state record keeping began in 1976.

Colorado's employers added 10,600 non-farm payroll jobs from April to May – significantly up from April, when 1,800 non-farm jobs were added over the previous month, CDLE said in today's report.

The state's private-sector employers added 11,500 jobs – again an increase over April’s gains of 3,600 jobs. Government employers cut 900 jobs, following April’s cuts of 1,800 positions. The state total was 2,645,600 jobs.

