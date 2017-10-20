Colorado's unemployment rate inches up, but it's still below national level

The unemployment rate was 2.5 percent in September. (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado employers added 4,000 non-farm jobs to their payrolls in September, a slight dip from the previous month, and the state's unemployment rate inched up to 2.5 percent from the August rate of 2.4 percent.

That's according to the latest monthly report on the state's jobs picture from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, released today.

The monthly gain of 4,000 non-farm payroll jobs exceeded the state's 12-month average gain of 3,817 jobs, according to CDLE data.

The statewide jobless estimate saw also saw a slight increase in August to 2.4 percent following three straight months -- April through June -- at 2.3 percent, a four-decade low dating back to when state record keeping began in 1976.

