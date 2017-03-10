Denver startup offering IT help for older customers expands to Phoenix

(Photo: Hayley Ringle)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based GroovyTek has launched its personal technology help service in the Phoenix area and is hiring eight trainers in the next month or two.

GroovyTek is an education-based company that provides hour-long, in-home technology training sessions geared toward baby boomers and other tech-confused individuals over 40 years old



The startup has opened an office in downtown Scottsdale, a Phoenix suburb, with two employees serving Scottsdale and nearby Paradise Valley. The company plans to hire about a dozen to handle the entire Phoenix area.

GroovyTek trainers help with any home tech questions one-on-one, from syncing devices, to connecting printers to a computer, to sharing and organizing photos and videos.





