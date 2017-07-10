Denver wages: Here's how the Mile High City ranks for growth

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver wage growth is rising at the second-fastest clip in the nation, according to a new index from PayScale.

PayScale Inc., a Seattle-based compensation data and software provider, tracks total cash compensation for full-time, private industry employees in the U.S., adjusted for inflation and tracked since 2006, to compile its index.

Denver's year-over-year wages grew at 3.5 percent in the first quarter of 2017, up 0.2 percent since Q1 2017 and 12.8 percent since 2006. That's higher than the national average of 2.4 percent.

Denver, the index notes, ranks as the 19th most-populous city in the U.S. and the fastest-growing major city in the U.S., with a population of 682,545 as of 2015.

