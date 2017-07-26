Denver's Ibotta lands big investor, plans hiring spree

Bryan Leach, CEO and founder of Ibotta Inc. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Ibotta Inc., a Denver-based shopping app company, has raised new funding led by a major Chinese-U.S. venture capital firm, an investment that will fuel the fast-growing startup’s plan to hire more quickly.

The app company announced the funding led by GGV Capital on Tuesday. It did not disclose the amount.

GGV, which has offices in Silicon Valley and Beijing, invests broadly in Chinese and U.S. companies. It has invested in several consumer technology businesses, including Alibaba, Boxed, Houzz, OfferUp, Peleton, Poshmark and Wish.

“It’s big deal, because this fund in particular is probably the most sophisticated in consumer technology based in China. They understand mobile and their portfolio of global market places is second to none,” said Bryan Leach, Ibotta’s CEO and founder.

