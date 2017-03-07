First job opportunities for Boulder County teens

Boulder County Seal

KUSA - Are you a teenager looking for a summer job that will take you outdoors and work to better the environment?

Workforce Boulder County has some opportunities for you at their upcoming youth hiring event.

The hiring event will be March 23 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. in Room 112 North of the St. Vrain Community Hub at 515 Coffman St. in Longmont. Those hired will have a starting hourly wage of $9.30.

Applicants for the Boulder County Youth Corps must be Boulder County residents. The deadline to apply is March 31, and applications will be taken at the hiring event or online.

The City of Boulder Junior Ranger Program does not have a residency requirement for applicants. The deadline to apply is April 2, and applications will be taken at the hiring event or online.

