Health tech startup hiring to keep up with growth spurt

Andy Altorfer, co-founder and CEO of CirrusMD (Photo: CIRRUSMD)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A four-year-old Denver telemedicine startup has been hiring to catch up to growth that saw its technology platform attract investors and win customers with 1 million Colorado patients.

CirrusMD makes texting and video-chat software that lets healthcare providers get patients in-touch with physicians for advice and follow-ups after emergency room visits.

A physician texting with patients on CirrusMD can realistically help a dozen patients per hour, which is more than triple the volume doctors normally see.

The idea isn’t to replace in-person doctor visits, but give patients access to needed health care when it wouldn’t normally be available unless they went to an emergency room or urgent care.

