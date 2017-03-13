Here are the top 15 jobs for young workers

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - For young adults looking for their first job, there are plenty of options.
And if they're looking for the ones that pay the most, they might consider a position in film and video editing, public relations or as a web developer.
That's according to CareerBuilder's new report on the top 15 jobs for young workers nationwide. The report looks at jobs that are:
- Growing quickly.
- Pay a good wage.
- Have a solid concentration of workers ages 19 to 24.
Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p3dwf
