Here are the top 15 jobs for young workers

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - For young adults looking for their first job, there are plenty of options.

And if they're looking for the ones that pay the most, they might consider a position in film and video editing, public relations or as a web developer.

That's according to CareerBuilder's new report on the top 15 jobs for young workers nationwide. The report looks at jobs that are:

Growing quickly.

Pay a good wage.

Have a solid concentration of workers ages 19 to 24.

