Here's how many Denver, Colorado workers leave vacation time on the table

Denver skyline (Photo: JULI SCALZI | THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Working hard these days? Join the club.

Denver is the sixth-worst city in the country when it comes to using vacation time, according to a new report from Project: Time Off, a New York-based organization that promotes the need for workers to rest.

To compile its report, Project: Time Off surveyed more than 7,000 U.S. workers ages 18 and older who work more than 35 hours a week and receive paid time off. It also looked at the direct spending that could be generated if leftover vacation time were used.

According to the report, 60 percent of Denverites (6.7 million) have leftover vacation time at the end of the year, a direct spending potential of $1.3 billion.

