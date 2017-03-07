How to ace common (and curveball) interview questions

With all the uncertainty and so much on the line, job interviews can be tough. The best antidote is to prepare thoughtful reponses to common interview questions, brace yourself for the curveballs and show them what you've got. (Photo: ISTOCK (ASISEEIT))

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - You applied for your dream job at a Fortune 500 company, and they want to meet you in person. Now comes the part that trips up many candidates: How to respond to those unpredictable interview questions?

I spoke with Bill Driscoll, district president for Accountemps. An expert in recruiting and hiring, Driscoll shed light on some common — and not-so-common — interview questions, as well as other interview tips for landing the job you want.

Do your homework Prepare to play up your strong points Keep workplace culture in mind Expect the unexpected

Driscoll gives these interview tips when you come face to face with a curveball:

Take your time. It’s fine to mull things over, especially if you have to decide which sandwich you identify with or what animal you’d want with you on a deserted island. But don’t take too long. Wacky interview questions are not so much about the answers, but to see how well you perform under pressure.

Show your sense of humor. A clever joke or comment can impress interviewers, build rapport, and swing the needle in your favor. What you shouldn’t do when confronted with a curveball is to mumble “I don’t know,” or “What a stupid question.” Be a good sport and play along.

Remember your delivery. Even though the question is wacky, you’re still in a professional environment and under scrutiny. So stay calm. Don’t be rude or crass. Do speak clearly, maintain positive eye contact, and dare to laugh at yourself.

