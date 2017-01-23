New Amazon fulfillment center in Colorado to create 1,000 jobs

The Amazon logo is projected onto a screen at a press conference on September 6, 2012 in Santa Monica, California. Amazon unveiled the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Fire HD in 7 and 8.9-inch sizes. (Photo: David McNew, 2012 Getty Images)

KUSA - Amazon is opening another facility in Aurora and bringing a thousand new jobs with it.

The Seattle-based company made the announcement Monday that it would be building a new center in the Prologis Park 70, at the intersection of I-70 and E-470.

The 1 million square-foot fulfillment center will be the first-of-its-kind in the state. Workers at the new facility will pack and ship large-sized customer orders.

It will need 1,000 people to operate it.

Amazon is accepting applications now.You can click here for more information on how to apply.

Wendy Mitchell, the president and CEO of the Aurora Economic Development Council, said the facility could be open by fall this year.

"Typically, these types of companies like to be operational prior to the holidays," Mitchell said.

Amazon already has one center open at I-70 and Tower Road that employs about 300 people.

Mitchell believes the opening of the second facility will bring in more companies and jobs.

"What it does is send a message to other companies that are thinking of coming that Aurora is open for business," she said. "We have two Amazon facilities, Wal Mart is doing a big e-commerce center in Aurora, as well as - we just landed the Gaylord Rockies Convention Center so I think that's another huge win."

