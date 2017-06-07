Colorado Mills. (Photo: KUSA FILE)

LAKEWOOD - Colorado Mills Mall is still closed with no signs of opening soon after a May 8 hail storm shattered skylights, broke through parts of the roof and flooded stores.

Scores of people who worked at the 1.4 million square foot complex have been on the sidelines since.

Now, the Colorado Department of Labor and Jefferson County's American Job Center are stepping in to help out.

They're hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Marriott Denver West.

More than 20 companies and government agencies like the City of Lakewood, Ameristar, and HomeAdvisor say they are looking to hire people who are out of work after the storm.

They will also connect former Colorado Mills employees to services like unemployment

insurance and health insurance.

Don't worry if you can't make it down, or if you missed the job fair.

You just need to get in touch with the American Job Center.

PREVIOUS:

Colorado Mills owner won't give many answers, so we looked at their emails

An HOA-like organization helps determine how Colorado Mills is rebuilt

Owner of store takes us inside Colorado Mills to see hail damage

Colorado Mills closure means Lakewood could lose $350,000 a month in taxes

Verify: When will the Colorado Mills mall re-open?

© 2017 KUSA-TV