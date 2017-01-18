These 20 jobs offer the most flexible work options

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - People looking for a flexible job where they can telecommute might want to consider a position as an account executive.

That's according to a new report by Boulder-based job service website FlexJobs, which lists the 20 jobs that will have the highest potential for being flexible in 2017.

"There are many reasons millions of people really value work flexibility, such as for the positive impacts on their work-life balance, stress level, health, and family responsibilities, for example," said Sara Sutton Fell, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "But keep in mind that for many of of us, work flexibility is not just a want but also a necessity."

Fell pointed to working parents, military spouses and people living in depressed local economies or who have chronic medical conditions as among those who need flexible options.

