United Launch Alliance is cutting jobs again

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - United Launch Alliance is again cutting jobs as it seeks to become more price-competitive with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and other rocket companies.

The Centennial-based rocketmaker, the largest space launch contractor to the federal government, is seeking voluntary departures to trim an unspecified number of positions.

ULA said it isn’t specifying the number because it considers that competitively sensitive information.

The company shed 350 jobs last year through a combination of voluntary buyouts and layoffs and said last summer more cuts would be coming this year.

