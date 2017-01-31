Want to work from home? Here are the 25 companies offering the most remote jobs

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado company is among the top 25 in the nation for offering flexible, work-from-home options to workers.

Douglas County-based TeleTech Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: TTEC), a business process outsourcing firm, is the fourth best company in the nation for remote jobs, according to a report released today by Boulder-based job service website FlexJobs.

FlexJobs' report analyzed more than 47,000 companies and compiled a list of the top 100 based on their remote job offerings. The companies that listed the most were included in the list.

The report also found that while remote jobs in the government and finance career fields have increased since 2016, medical/healthcare, computer/IT and customer service are the top three career fields for remote jobs.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p1fr5

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)

