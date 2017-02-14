Water World's 2017 job applications now online

DENVER, COLO. - Hyland Hills Water World, one of the largest family water parks in the U.S., is looking to add to their employee roster for the 2017 summer season.

Available jobs include those in guest service, food service, gift/photo shop, grounds, lifeguard and landscaping teams. Water World lifeguards must have certification through Ellis & Associates, and classes are held on site for those who are not yet certified but want to be.

Positions are open to those who are 14-years-old and up. More details on available positions and rates of pay, along with the job applications, are up on the Water World website.

Applications are online only, according to the site.

“For many, this is a first job and we are dedicated to providing a meaningful work experience for the kids that make the team,” Water World spokeswoman Joann Cortéz said in the press release.

Interviews will start in early March, and hiring is expected to be done in April.

