Who needs a job? Big jump in Colorado online want ads; here are 51 high-paying careers

(Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado gained 3,700 online advertisements to fill jobs this month, the third straight month of increases in help-wanted ads statewide and the biggest jump of the three.

That’s according to the latest monthly Help Wanted OnLine report from The Conference Board Inc., published today.

Colorado’s unduplicated online want ads rose to 121,700 in May. The net increase of 3,700 digital job ads followed gains of 700 in April and 2,000 in March.

Still, the online want-ad trend in Colorado has bounced up and down over the last year, and ads are down by 4,200 since May 2016, according to Conference Board data

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p72qw



(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)