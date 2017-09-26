Joint statement from DPS and Weld County: There was no Confederate flag

The athletics logos for Weld Central (left) and Manual (right). (Photos: Courtesy DPS and WCSD-RE3J)

KUSA - A joint statement from the Weld County School District Re-3J and Denver Public Schools released Tuesday concedes the "Weld Central team did not display the Confederate flag" during a football game last week.

This comes after Manual High School Principal Nick Dawkins released a letter filled with accusations of racism against the WCHS football team. Besides displaying the divisive flag, Dawkins claimed the rural team used racial slurs during the game.

After local media published the letter, attendees disputed the claim, many saying they never saw the flag, and no photos or videos proving Dawkins' allegations were released.

The following day, the Weld County superintendent of schools and Weld Central High School principal released a lengthy statement in response.

Since then, what actually happened during that game has been contested, prompting both districts to address the matter.

The statement on Tuesday mentions that "multiple Manual eyewitnesses reported seeing spectators who attempted to bring a Confederate flag into the game and clothing with flag images," but did not go so far as to say those pieces made it into the game.

Both districts now say they are focused on "working together for the sake of our students."

The statement does not mention the racial slurs that Dawkins' mentioned in his original letter.

