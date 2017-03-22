Judge gives green light to cut down controversial Longmont tree

LONGMONT - A Boulder District Court judge ruled against a Longmont family trying to save the cottonwood tree in front of their home.

The tree was planted by Kent and Patty McDonald 38 years ago in honor of their three daughters.

"This represents family to her," Quinn Finn, one of the McDonalds' daughters, said.

Actually, the tree does more than just represent family. For Finn's mother, the tree is like a member of the family. It also provided shade necessary to keep their west-facing house cool during the hot summer months.

"It's beastly in the summer. It is beastly," McDonald said.

McDonald's eldest daughter, Erin Dawe, said her mom just wanted the tree to live out its life alongside her, which Dawe fears may not last much longer. McDonald has been having problems with her health for some time, including knee surgery and heart complications. Her daughters say the cottonwood tree helped her get through most of it.

"It's seen her through cancer, it's seen her through numerous massive heart problems," Finn said.

But while it's been helping her, a neighbor -- who has asked not to be identified -- says it's been hurting others.

"It has been a very large nuisance for the entire neighborhood. The one thing people need to understand is cotton does not fall straight down," the neighbor said.

The daughters said they suggested their family pay for what they recognize is a mess. But to that neighbor, the cotton is more than a mess.

"It clogs our air conditioning and our furnace filters. It causes us to have excess costs because we have to have people come repair our air conditioners more frequently, clean them out.”

McDonald's daughters said they could have fixed the problem if they were included in conversations. They said they tried but the neighbors wouldn't agree to meet.

Now the city known for its trees, according to the family, will have one less.

Last Friday, a judge issued a temporary stay instructing the city to leave the tree alone. But today, that same judge lifted the stay, allowing the city to cut it down.

